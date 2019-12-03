The Latest: California’s Hunter doesn’t say when he’ll quit

CORRECTS TO ATTRIBUTE THE REFERENCE TO HUNTER, NOT A JUSGE – FILE – In this Sept. 24, 2018, file photo, U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter, center, leaves court in San Diego. The California Republican plans to plead guilty on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, to the misuse of campaign funds and has indicated he will leave Congress, he told KUSI television in San Diego in an interview that aired Monday. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Latest on California Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter’s guilty plea to misusing campaign money (all times local):

11 a.m.

California Rep. Duncan Hunter showed no emotion in the courtroom when he pleaded guilty to misusing campaign money.

Outside court he declined to say when he would leave office.

Prosecutor Phil Halpern noted Hunter’s honorable service in the Marine Corps and his place in a family that has been a local political dynasty. But he had a sharp rebuke for the congressman’s claim that the investigation was a politically motivated “witch hunt.”

“No figure, regardless of what office they occupy, should be allowed in this country to cry witch-hunt or fake news and attempt to deflect their criminal wrongdoings,” he said.

Halpern vowed to seek a prison term for Hunter of at least a year, although his plea agreement calls for up to five years.

___

___

___

9:49 p.m.

California Rep. Duncan Hunter is planning to plead guilty to the misuse of campaign funds and prepare to leave his congressional seat.

Hunter says he will change his not guilty plea Tuesday in federal court in San Diego.

The six-term Republican claimed for more than a year that he was the victim of a political witch hunt by federal prosecutors.

Prosecutors say he and his wife misspent more than $250,000 in campaign money. Margaret Hunter pleaded guilty earlier this year and had agreed to testify against her husband.

Hunter told KUSI television in San Diego he is changing his plea to protect his children.

He will be the second Republican congressman to pleaded guilty to federal charges this year.