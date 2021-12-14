‘The Murder of Gabby Petito’ documentary coming to Peacock this week

Petito's parents will reflect on daughter's life in new documentary

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A new documentary on the life and death of 22-year-old Gabby Petito is coming to NBC’s Peacock streaming service this week.

“The Murder of Gabby Petito: Truth, Lies and Social Media” will be available to stream on Peacock starting Dec. 17, according to NBCUniversal. A synopsis says the documentary “sheds new light on the tragic story, the unanswered questions and the shocking conclusion.”

Petito’s mysterious disappearance captured the world’s attention earlier this year. She was reported missing on Sept. 11 after her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, returned home to North Port, Florida, alone from a cross-country road trip the couple had left for together at the beginning of the summer.

Petito’s body was discovered in Wyoming, and an autopsy revealed she had been strangled to death.

Laundrie was named a person of interest in the disappearance and went missing himself as the search for Petito continued. Laundrie’s remains were found in a nature reserve in October. A medical examiner later determined he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A trailer for the new documentary, released by Peacock this week, shows Petito’s parents talking about their daughter’s disappearance. Peacock says it’s the family’s first documentary interview.

“It was like every parent’s nightmare, just like in a flash of a second,” stepfather Jim Schmidt says in the trailer. “She’s gone, she’s missing.”

“The thoughts that were going through my head is something … something really bad has happened to her,” Petito’s mother Nichole Schmidt adds.

Petito’s father, Joseph Petito, and stepmother, Tara Petito, appear in the trailer as well and describe the time their daughter was missing as “horrific” and “a blur.”

According to Peacock, Petito’s parents reflect on their daughter’s life in the documentary, “sharing childhood memories, including exclusive photos and details that we never knew before.”

“Her bright, beautiful light touched a lot of people,” Tara Petito says in the trailer.

“The Murder of Gabby Petito: Truth, Lies and Social Media” will be available on Peacock on Friday.