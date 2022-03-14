CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – It’s every math nerd’s favorite day!
March 14 is a day that represents the first three digits of the mathematical constant, π.
Transliterated in the English language from the Greek alphabet as “Pi,” π is a mathematical constant approximately equal to 3.1519. It is also known as “Archimede’s Constant.”
This irrational number is defined in Euclidian geometry as the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter, among many other uses in formulas and equations throughout mathematics and physics.
To show tribute to the mathematical constant – bakers, chefs, and mathematically-inclined individuals around both the world and the globe have been baking and eating sweet, savory, and pizza pies to commemorate the special day.