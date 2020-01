CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Elizabet Estrada of Chambersburg is facing multiple charges after her 16-year-old son went to the doctor and weighed 26 pounds.

Court documents show the teen weighed 22 pounds when he was three years old, and just 26 pounds at age 16. Investigators say in all the years in between, the child had no doctor appointments or medical care.