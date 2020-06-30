The show must go on: ‘America’s Got Talent’ adjusts to COVID-19

National

by: Mark Barger

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC) — Auditions continue tonight on “America’s Got Talent,” but it’s going to be auditions unlike any you’re used to seeing.

There was no audience in the Pasadena Theater for this episode when it taped in mid-March just as concerns about the coronavirus were setting in.

There’s no crowd reaction, just the judges to impress.

“I think psychologically, it might have seemed tougher to them. But I think it was better for them. I think it allowed us to focus on them,” says Judge Howie Mandel.

The show was only able to film for two days without an audience before shutting down completely.

The judges saw online performances to round out the auditions, which you’ll see later this season.

You can watch America’s Got Talent Tuesday’s at 8 p.m. on WBOY NBC.

CLICK HERE to read more.

Tuesday, June 30 8 p.m.

  • C.A. Wildcats
    • Cheer/Dance Group, Hometown: Plano, Texas
  • Jacob Velazquez
    • Musician, Hometown: Pembroke Pines, Florida
  • Michael Yo
    • Comedian, Hometown: Los Angeles, CA
  • Brothers Gage
    • Musician, Hometown: Topanga, CA
  • Shevon Nieto
    • Singer, Hometown: Uniondale, NY (born in Jamaica), Current City: Pasadena, CA
  • Rob “The Marquis” Messel
    • Variety/Other, Hometown: Vancouver, WA, Current City: Portland, Oregon
  • Richard and Susan
    • Dance Group, Hometown: Pikesville, Maryland
  • Elijah de la Motte
    • Musician, Hometown: San Diego, CA
  • Anthem and Aria
    • Magician, Hometown: Denver, Colorado
  • Jim & John
    • Variety/Other, Hometown: Berlin, Germany
  • Kenadi Dodds
    • Singer, Hometown: North Logan, Utah
  • Vadim Savenkov
    • Magician, Hometown: Khimki, Russia
  • Crystal Powell
    • Comedian, Hometown: Tatum, Texas, Current City: Los Angeles, CA
  • Wesley Williams
    • Variety/Other, Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Current City: Sunrise, Florida
  • Brandon Leake
    • Poet, Hometown: Stockton, CA

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Celebrate your graduation with out virtual yearbook!
See which businesses are open in your area
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories