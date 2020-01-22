Toyota and Honda recall millions of vehicles

FILE – In this Aug. 2, 2019, file, photo, people walk by the logo of Toyota at a show room in Tokyo. Japan’s top automaker Toyota has seen a 1% rise in July-September profit as vehicle sales grew around the world, according to Toyota’s report on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)

(CNN) – Toyota and Honda are recalling millions of vehicles over unrelated safety issues.

Toyota is recalling 3.4 million cars, 2.9 million of them in the United States. The issue is potentially defective equipment intended to protect passengers during a crash.

Affected models include some Corolla, Corolla Matrix, Avalon, and Avalon HV lines produced between 2010 and 2019.

Honda is recalling 2.7 million cars, with 2.4 in the U.S. and three hundred thousand in Canada. Honda says some Acuras produced between 1996 and 2003 may have dysfunctional Takata airbag inflators. The inflators might have been produced without the “appropriate seals” needed for deployment.