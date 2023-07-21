TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A pickup truck crashed into the AAA office in Terre Haute Thursday.

The crash happened near 3 p.m. at the corner of Washington Avenue and U.S. 41 (or 3rd Street). According to Terre Haute Police one employee received minor injuries when office furniture struck him as the truck crashed into the exterior of the building. That employee was taken to a hospital for further evaluation.

Terre Haute Police and Fire responded to the scene. No word on possible cause of the crash or injuries to the driver.

The building suffered what police described as extensive external damage. Structural specialists were contacted to evaluate the damage and assure the building is safe until repairs can be made.

