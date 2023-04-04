(NewsNation) — Former President Donald Trump is in New York Tuesday to face a historic booking and arraignment on charges related to alleged hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.

Trump, who has denied any wrongdoing, is now the first former president to face criminal charges. The specific charges, however, have still not been made public.

Ahead of the arraignment, New York City officials bolstered security and warned potential protesters it is “not a playground for your misplaced anger.”

“While there may be some rabble-rousers thinking about coming to our city tomorrow, our message is clear and simple: Control yourselves,” said New York Mayor Eric Adams. “New York City is our home. … We are the safest large city in America because we respect the rule of law.”

The former president arrived in New York Monday after flying in from Florida. After the arraignment, Trump is expected to return to Florida, and give a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

