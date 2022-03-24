(The Hill) — President Joe Biden is expected to announce on Thursday that the U.S. will accept up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees, Reuters reported, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

The report comes as Biden is in Brussels to meet with European leaders and organize a Western response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

According to the report, the Ukrainian refugees would come to the U.S. through family-based visas, humanitarian parole, as well as some through the U.S. refugee program.

Over 3.5 million Ukrainians have fled the country since the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24, creating the largest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.

Data from the U.S. State Department obtained by Reuters showed that in January and February, 514 refugees were admitted to the United States and that journalists, people who are LGBTQ+, and activists are among those who the State Department are focusing on for admittance to the country.

The White House told The Hill on Tuesday to refer to comments made by national security adviser Jake Sullivan, in which he said that Biden “will announce further American contributions to a coordinated humanitarian response to ease the suffering of civilians inside Ukraine and to respond to the growing flow of refugees.”

The Russian war on Ukraine has been widely condemned by the international community and has led governments and businesses to take steps to isolate Russia economically, largely through mass sanctions on the country.

The Hill has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security, the White House, and the National Safety Council for comment.