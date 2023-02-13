CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Reports of users experiencing service outages with T-Mobile have spiked over the past hour.

The reports primarily stem from DownDetector.com, a website that allows users to report service outages from various companies. Reports of outages nationwide began pouring in around 9 p.m. and have only grown as users grow more and more frustrated.

Various Twitter accounts dedicated to providing similar services to DownDetector are also reporting outages, such as @downhounder who writes:

“Is T-Mobile down? #TMobile status: Users saying that T-Mobile had issues since 9:21 PM EST.”

As of 10:05 p.m., T-Mobile has yet to comment on these reports.