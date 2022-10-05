MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – You could call it an investigation into “fowl” play.

A video posted by police in Ohio shows a wild turkey trying to make an escape from police captivity after flying through the window of a home in Miami Township.

The incident took place Monday, according to a timestamp included in footage shared by the Miami Township Police. In the video, the turkey can be seen thrashing around inside the home amid debris and broken glass.

“The window broke. It flew through the window,” the homeowner is heard telling one of the responding officers.

“I feel so bad for it,” she adds. “It’s probably hurt.”

As seen in the video, the woman’s father eventually wrangles the turkey into a net, but the bird quickly breaks free and ultimately crashes back outside.

“Police Officers get calls for everything, but this was the first time we’ve been dispatched for a wild turkey breaking into a house … and then breaking out,” the police wrote in a post shared to Facebook on Tuesday.

A woman identifying herself as the homeowner later commented on the department’s Facebook post, claiming an officer stayed behind to help board up her windows. She also confirmed that no one was hurt during the incident.

“Thankfully our little one was upstairs cooking dinner with me and her Daddy!” the woman wrote.

The Miami Township Police did not offer any information on the condition of the turkey.