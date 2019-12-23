Walmart announces top sellers of the decade

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – As the year to an end and a new decade is about to begin, Walmart looked back at the top sellers on their online website to see how customers’ online purchases have changed over the decade.

Here’s a look at items that took the top spot on Walmart.com from 2010 – 2019. In a list dominated by technology, the last decade kicked-off with an interesting top-seller: good, old-fashioned paper.

2010 – Mead Composition Notebook, Wide Ruled, 100 Sheets

2011 – Apple iPod touch 8GB with FaceTime Camera and Retina Display

2012 – Ematic 6-in-1 Universal Accessory Kit for iPods and MP3 Players

2013 – Nextbook 7” Tablet 8GB Memory

2014 – Sceptre 32” Class HD (720P) LED TV

2015 – Apple iPad mini 2 16GB WiFi

2016 – Ozark Trail 30-ounce Insulated Stainless Steel Tumbler

2017 – Ozark Trail 30-ounce Insulated Stainless Steel Tumbler (The first item to top the list twice in the last decade is also a Walmart private brand)

2018 – Sceptre 32” Class HD (720P) LED TV

2019 – Instant Pot 6 Qt. 7-in-1 Multi-use Programmable Cooker

The retail company also looked at state trends over the last year and found a few fun facts:

Can I get you a drink? In Colorado, residents can’t get enough Maxwell House International Orange Cafe Beverage Mix (yep … this is an orange-flavored coffee). In Connecticut, Tazo, Chai Latte Black Tea reigns supreme. Residents in Kansas love Lipton Unsweetened Black Iced Tea. In Michigan, classic coffee is a must; Folgers Classic Roast Ground Coffee is a top seller. Minnesota may be northern, but they’re drinking like southerners. Residents here like their Lipton Southern Sweet Tea. Residents in the state of Nevada are staying warm year-round with Swiss Miss Milk Chocolate hot cocoa. In New Mexico, residents are keeping it fresh with top seller Starbucks Berry Hibiscus Refresher Mix. In Wyoming, residents can’t live without IBC Drink Mix Singles To Go! Cherry Cola.

Idaho + Wisconsin = match made in heaven. A thousand miles apart, but these state’s top sellers go together like peanut butter and jelly… Literally! A top seller in Idaho is Great Value Creamy Peanut Butter while in Wisconsin a top item is Welch’s Concord Grape Jelly.

Get knocked down, but get up again! Residents in Tennessee bought a whole bunch of 140-piece Equate All-Purpose First Aid Kits and the state of Indiana got by with Equate Flexible Antibacterial Fabric Bandages (100-count).

Woof! Canine companions reign supreme in Iowa and South Dakota. A top performing item in Iowa is Gentle Giants World Class Canine Nutrition Dog and Puppy Food and in South Dakota, it’s Pup-Peroni Mix Stix Turducken Flavor Dog Treats.

New Hampshire… They’ll never let go, Jack. A top seller that some didn’t expect to see in 2019, 22 years after its cinematic release, Titanic on Blu-Ray is still a hit in New Hampshire.

Focusing on their personal brand. Residents in Arizona, Delaware, Oregon and Texas like to keep up appearances with biotin capsules, 3D white strips, and popular face powders.

Friendly foodies. Find plenty of home chefs in these states – from Alaska where residents love their jasmine rice and Utah where they buy LA LECHERA Dulce de Leche by the gallons, to Arkansas where air fryers are a must among residents and Maine where condensed milk is a kitchen staple.

Serious gamers. All gamers have their preferences. Nintendo Switch is tops among residents in California, while in Mississippi residents prefer games for their Sony PlayStation 4 and customers in Missouri are choosing Xbox One.



To find out more about the best sellers of the decade, or to grab that last minute gift you missed, head over to the Walmart website.