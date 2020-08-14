Walmart expands closing time to 10 p.m.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – On Friday, Walmart announced that it will be expanding its closing time from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. and most of its locations.

In March, Walmart announced that it would be changing its operating hours to 7 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, the company announced on its corporate website that by August 17, more than 4,000 of Walmart’s 4,700 stores will have their operating hours extended to 10 p.m.

The release from the company also stated that stores will host a senior shopping hour every Tuesday for customers age 60 and older who may be more vulnerable to COVID-19. The senior shopping hour will start one hour before the store opens and pharmacies and vision centers will be open during this time.

To find the most up-to-date hours for the Walmart closest to you, you can use the Walmart store finder. The Walmart in Weston has already expanded its closing hours till 10 p.m., and it is possible more Walmart locations in north central West Virginia will do the same before August 17.