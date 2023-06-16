TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The holidays are still many months away, but the Most Magical Place on Earth is unveiling what’s in store for this season.

Jollywood Nights, a new holiday party, is scheduled to take place at Walt Disney World’s Hollywood Studios on select nights in November and December.

The separately ticketed event will feature singalongs, a jazz lounge and even a “soiree,” according to Disney.

Disney confirmed that Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy, along with some of their friends, will be special guests at Theater of the Stars during its Jollywood Nights celebration. Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and the rest of the gang will be doing meet-and-greets, as well. Visitors can also meet Powerline Max, Phineas and Ferb, and Edna Mode at the event.

(Disney)

A number of specialty foods will be available, including funnel cake topped with spicy Korean chicken and a “cookie stack” made to look like a Christmas tree.

The evening will wrap up with the return of the “Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM!” show, which features fireworks and projections.

Tickets for the event will range from $159 to $179 per person.

Disney’s Jollywood Nights will take place between 8:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. on the following dates:

November: 11 ,18, 20, 27, 29

December: 4, 6, 16, 18, 20

Disney also announced that Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party will return to Magic Kingdom on select nights from Nov. 9 to Dec. 22.

Disney said festive favorites like the Christmas extravaganza stage show, “Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration,” the sparkling spectacular “Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks” and the “Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade” will return.

Tickets for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party will range from $159 to $199 per person.

The party dates are:

November: 9, 10, 13, 14, 16, 17, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, 30

December: 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 10, 12, 14, 15, 17, 19, 21, 22

Additional details concerning Disney’s upcoming holiday events are said to be coming via the Disney Parks Blog and its social media channels, the company said.