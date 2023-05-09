FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Bears in West Virginia have taken to surprising elementary school principals, and now, it appears they’ve branched out their pranks to include “ding dong ditches.”

On Tuesday, Dustin Smith posted the video on his Facebook page, saying, “Last night we were a victim of the good old fashioned ding dong ditch, but this time it wasn’t being performed by a teenager.”

Smith said it happened in Fairmont, located in northern West Virginia, just after 11 p.m. on Monday.

The video shows the bear go up to the Ring doorbell and ring it before taking off into the night.

The incident comes just a week after a principal at Zela Elementary School in Summersville, roughly 115 miles away, made a surprising discovery while checking the dumpster.

According to Nexstar’s WOWK, security footage from the Nicholas County Board of Education showed Zela Elementary School Principal James Marsh unlatching the lid of a dumpster outside the school around 7:15 a.m. Monday, May 1. As he removed the latch, the lid began to move and a black bear came out of the dumpster.

The video shows Marsh dart away from the dumpster as he spots the bear. The bear then immediately runs in the opposite direction around a shed and toward a wooded area.

“Who says principals don’t deserve hazard pay????” the Nicholas County BOE said in a Facebook post accompanying the video.