Watch live: House vote to send impeachment to Senate for trial

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – The U.S. House is set to vote Wednesday to send the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate for a trial.

The vote comes after a month-long standoff between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) over the articles. The House voted to impeach President Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in December. After the vote, Pelosi said she wouldn’t send the articles to the Senate until McConnell ensured there would be a fair trial.

Pelosi announced Wednesday that two House chairmen who led Trump’s impeachment inquiry will be among the House prosecutors for Trump’s Senate trial. They are Democrats Rep. Adam Schiff, chair of the Intelligence Committee, and Rep. Jerry Nadler, chair of the Judiciary Committee. The other five managers are Rep. Zoe Lofgren of California, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York, Rep. Val Demings of Florida, Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado and Rep. Sylvia Garcia of Texas.

McConnell said this week that he expects the Senate trial to begin next Tuesday. It will be the third presidential impeachment trial in American history.

