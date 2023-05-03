(KTLA) – As temperatures warm, fast-food giant Wendy’s announced Tuesday that it’s bringing back a fan-favorite Frosty flavor and adding new items to its menus nationwide.

The Strawberry Frosty will join the Chocolate Frosty on menus for a limited time, the company announced. The flavor debuted last year and quickly became a fan favorite.

“The sweet and real strawberry puree we use delivers the refreshing taste of summer in every spoonful. After the response we saw last year, we knew it was something that deserved to reclaim its place on this summer’s menu,” John Li, the vice president of culinary innovation at Wendy’s, said in a statement.

The fast-food chain isn’t known to debut new Frosty flavors often since its introduction in 1969, only offering chocolate until introducing the vanilla frosty in 2006, Mashed reported.

The chain has introduced other experimental flavors, like the Twisted Frosty or Frosty Parfait, over the years, but most didn’t remain on the menu for too long.

Joining the Strawberry Frosty on menus this summer will be the Ghost Pepper Ranch Chicken Sandwich and Ghost Pepper Fries to satisfy “spicy seekers,” Wendy’s said.