What are the most popular smart home devices?

A customer uses an iPhone 6 smartphone to take a photo of a model of the Apple Watch during the device presentation at the Apple Store in Lyon, central-eastern France, on April 10, 2015. (Credit: PHILIPPE MERLE/AFP via Getty Images)

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Smart devices are all the rage these days, with the vast majority of Americans buying in.

“After less than a decade as a commercial proposition, the smart home has already passed the tipping point,” Bill Ablondi, director at Smart Home Strategies, has said. “The fact that a majority of people have bought into the smart home shows that there is no going back – the smart home has become the normal home.”

According to a survey by Reviews.org, 85% of Americans have more than two smart home devices. The most popular ones are the omnipresent smartphone, followed by smart speakers like Amazon Echo and Google Nest.

Smartphones dominate when it comes to personal use. The next most popular devices are Wi-Fi headphones and smart watches. In fact, the survey found that smart watches like the Apple Watch are even more popular than tablets.

Smart speakers dominate as the most popular smart home device used in the living room. The survey shows that 35.6% of Americans have at least one smart speaker. Surprisingly, the survey found fewer people own smart TVs than smart speakers.

When it comes to the home office, the most popular is the good old laptop, and next is the desktop. Incidentally, 17.5% of people also own smart printers.

The number of people using smart devices specifically for the kitchen is small. Only 4.7% of Americans own a smart fridge, which is the most popular kitchen smart home device, along with 4.2% of people owning a smart dishwasher and 4.2% owning a smart oven.

So what are the Top 10 smart devices people intend to purchase in the next 12 months? According to the survey, they include:

Smartphone

Smart speaker

Smart hub with screen/display (such as Amazon Echo Show, Facebook Portal)

Wi-Fi–enabled headphones/earbuds

Smartwatch (such as Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch)

Laptop (with voice control feature)

Video doorbell

Smart hub (without a speaker or display)

Smart/wearable fitness tracker (such as a FitBit, Koretrak, Garmin)

Wi-Fi–enabled digital camera

For more on Reviews.org survey on the most popular smart home devices click this link.