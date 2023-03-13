FILE- A customer pumps gas into his vehicle at this Madison, Miss., Sam’s Club, on May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Gas prices are surging higher nationally and in West Virginia this week, with averages above $3.40 per gallon, up more than 10 cents over last week’s average in the Mountain State.

According to AAA, West Virginia gas prices are at $3.41 per gallon of regular gasoline as of Monday and are averaging slightly higher, $3.47, nationally.

Late last week, a AAA spokesperson attributed the “price pop” to the switch to summer blend gasoline, which is more expensive than winter blend gas. The spokesperson did say the uptick could be temporary if the trend of decreasing demand continues.

Lewis County gas prices are trending the lowest in north central West Virginia as of Monday, with an average of $3.13 per gallon, and Harrison County’s prices are averaging $3.50 per gallon. Monongalia and Marion counties’ prices are averaging at $3.42.

One year ago, West Virginia gas prices were averaging $4.12 per gallon after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February of 2022.

As of the latest available Energy Information Administration data, on March 3, 2023, the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve’s levels were at 371,579 thousand barrels, the lowest the reserve has been at since December 1983.