CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Despite Easter’s connection to Christianity, like many other holidays, some of its main symbols do not come from the Bible.

Much like symbols such as the Christmas tree, the Easter Bunny’s origin is likely from pagan traditions. According to the History Channel’s website, the bunny symbol was brought to America by German immigrants in the 1700s and evolved from the egg-laying hare, the “Osterhase.”

As the tradition goes, children would make nests—which later became Easter baskets—for the Osterhase bunny to leave colorful eggs in. The eggs would then turn into chocolates and candies.

All of the symbols—spring, eggs, bunnies—are all derived from the concept of fertility or new life, which matches the Christian belief that Jesus was resurrected or given new life after he was crucified, which is celebrated on Easter.

In fact, according to Smithsonian Magazine, the Easter celebration was directly taken from the pagan Ēostre Month, which celebrated the pagan goddess Ēostre during the month of April. The word “Easter” is even derived from the name of the pagan goddess Ēostre. Under the instuction of Pope Gregory in 595 AD, 40 missionaries convinced the pagan Britons to integrate their ancient celebrations with Christian festivities, like Easter, according to Christianity.com.

One original tradition that Christians who celebrate Easter might not be so happy to discover involved people in 18th-century Europe cooking and fighting over a piece of “Hare Pie Scramble” around the spring equinox to protect themselves from witches. According to the Smithsonian Magazine, people who had a piece of the hare pie, were able to banish witches until the next winter, since at the time, witches were thought to commonly take the form of a hare or rabbit.

Maybe don’t think of that while your child gets a visit from the Easter Bunny.