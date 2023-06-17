CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A great number of businesses and services will be closed during Juneteenth on Monday, June 19, but what about the post office?

According to a release from the United States Postal Service (USPS), post offices will be closed on the holiday, meaning there will be “no mail delivery, caller service or Post Office Box service.” However, those who find themselves in need on the day of the closure have another option.

The release said that customers can still use the Self-Service Kiosk (SSK) at select post offices, which can handle “80 percent of the transactions conducted at the retail counter such as buying stamps, mailing a parcel, or shipping an urgent letter or package by Express or Priority Mail.” The kiosks also only accept debit and credit cards.

To learn about where the SSK’s in your area are, you can visit the USPS website.

All services will resume on Tuesday, June 20.