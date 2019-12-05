Investigators to brief Wisconsin Guard leader on sex probe

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Federal investigators plan to brief the Wisconsin National Guard’s top commander this weekend on their seven-month review of the Guard’s sexual assault reporting and investigation protocols, Gov. Tony Evers said Thursday in a letter to legislative leaders.

The governor said officials from the National Guard’s Office of Complex Investigations plan to meet with Maj. Gen. Donald Dunbar on Saturday. Evers said he will release their findings publicly after that meeting.

Evers also invited the lawmakers to attend their own OCI briefing on Monday, saying he believes it’s important for them to understand the review “due to the gravity of the situation and the report’s findings.” He did not elaborate.

The governor and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin in March requested a top-to-bottom review of the Guard’s protocols for reporting, investigating and prosecuting sexual assault after Guard members alleged harassment, assault and retaliation for reporting incidents. The Guard received 52 reports of sexual assault between 2013 and 2017.

The Guard has been rocked by allegations of multiple sexual assaults within its ranks after Master Sgt. Jay Ellis notified Baldwin in November 2018 that he was aware of a half-dozen sexual assaults within his 115th Fighter Wing security squadron dating back to 2002. Those complaints triggered a U.S. Air Force review that it still ongoing and prompted Evers and Baldwin’s request for the protocol overview.

Evers said in his letter Thursday that OCI investigators spoke with about 1,600 Wisconsin National Guard personnel, conducted 78 in-depth interviews, reviewed more than 1,100 documents and visited 10 military sites throughout the state.

The Capital Times newspaper obtained an excerpt from the report in which an investigator told an alleged victim during an interview that the Wisconsin National Guard’s response to her case was “an absolute train wreck.”

According to the newspaper, the case involved a 2015 incident in which a male soldier sexually assaulted a female soldier after their unit was required to sleep in their armory following a night of Guard-sanctioned drinking.

The alleged perpetrator was charged with four sexual assault violations of the Wisconsin Code of Military Justice. But the military prosecutor missed several administrative deadlines and eventually failed to advance the case. The state tried to reopen the court-martial and eventually offered the alleged perpetrator a deal in which he pleaded guilty in August to one count of indecent conduct for having consensual sex with the woman rather than assaulting her.

The investigator said in the report that the bungled court-martial was a result of Wisconsin National Guard officials’ incompetence.

Dunbar has said the Guard has a “zero-tolerance” policy on sexual assault.

Wisconsin National Guard spokesman Joe Trovato didn’t immediately respond to emails from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Ellis alleged in May that his superiors were working to discharge him from the military on trumped-up medical issues to deny him retirement benefits in retaliation for sparking the two federal investigations. He appealed and traveled to Randolph Air Force Base in Texas on Monday to appear before a medical review board.

He said Thursday that he has won his appeal and will be returned to regular duty.