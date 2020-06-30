Woman shot multiple times while trying to steal Nazi flag from Oklahoma man’s yard

GARFIELD COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A 26-year-old woman was shot multiple times after she was dared to steal a swastika flag from an Oklahoma man’s front yard.

Garfield County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shots fired call at 3 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived they found the woman lying in a ditch.

“The female had multiple gunshot wounds, so my deputies rendered aid to her,” Jody Helm, Garfield County Sheriff said.

Helm said the woman was at a party across the street from the residence of 44-year-old Alexander John Feaster.

According to the Sheriff, she was dared to try and steal one of the two swastika flags that hang in Feaster’s front yard. So, she ran over to do it.

“On the way back someone hollered gun,” Helm said. “She dropped the flag at the end of the driveway and shots were fired.”

“Nobody wants to look at them is the problem,” said one neighbor who didn’t want their identity to be revealed.

One neighbor said the incident happened early in the morning.

“Started trying to figure out what was going on,” the neighbor said. “Wasn’t 100 percent sure if it was fireworks or gunshots, figured out pretty quick it was gunshots.”

Helm said Feaster used a rifle in the shooting. Feaster was taken into custody from his home with no incident. Helm said he immediately asked for a lawyer. Deputies decided to get a search warrant for his home.

“We recovered the suspect’s rifle and we got about fourteen guns out of there and some ammunition,” Helm said.

According to the neighbor, Feaster has only been flying his flags for about one year.

“Nobody really knows him,” the neighbor said. “He keeps to himself.”

Other than this instance, the neighbor said there hasn’t ever been any violent issues.

“It’s never really been a problem. His flags got stolen a couple times when he first put them out but nothing ever came of it. This is the first time it’s ever come to violence,” the neighbor said. “He’s been out mowing neighbors yards and just smiling and waving at everyone.”

The neighbor also said Feaster had a full black outfit that he would wear in public with a red swastika armband.

Feaster is in the Garfield County Detention Center on charges of shooting with the intent to kill and assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

Any charges against the woman who was shot are being left up to the district attorney.