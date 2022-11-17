CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A toy for young children that was made in China is being recalled Thursday because it could pose a choking hazard.

Two types of wooden rainbow stacking toys made by Professor Puzzle Ltd. are being recalled, according to a notice on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC)’s website. It says about 2,350 of the toys were sold at Home Goods, Homesense, Marshalls, TJ Maxx, and Winners stores nationwide between August 2022 and November 2022.

The notice says that the toy’s information sticker can become exposed and detach, becoming a choking hazard for young children.

Impacted are the 7-inch and 11-inch wooden toys sold in two pastel color combinations: Green/blue and pink/blue; look for model numbers 8739 or 8741 and date code 04/22 printed on a sticker on the underside of the small centerpiece of the toy and on the back of the packaging.

Recalled Professor Puzzle rainbow stackers Credit: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Recalled Professor Puzzle rainbow stacker -pink/blue Credit: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission Recalled Professor Puzzle rainbow stacker – green blue Credit: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

The CPSC has advised consumers to immediately take the recalled stacking toys away from children, stop using them and contact Professor Puzzle for instructions on how to remove and dispose of the sticker or to receive a refund of $20 for the 11-inch toy and $15 for the 7-inch toy.

Those who opt to return the toy will be asked to return the product in a prepaid mailer or to the store it was purchased from for a full refund of the purchase price.

Professor Puzzle can be contacted toll-free at 888-211-9207 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, online or by email at Safety@professorpuzzle.com.