MORGANTOWN, W.Va. - Several West Virginians came out to the Waterfront Marriot, in Morgantown, to try and find their next career on Thursday.

The community job fair was hosted by the Morgantown Area Partnership and Forge Business Solutions. They wanted to connect businesses and organizations with career opportunities. The job fair is a response to the announcement that Mylan Pharmaceutical, formerly Viatris, will be laying off its employees at the end of July.