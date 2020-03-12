NBA suspending season following Wednesday’s games

News

by: Ronnie Das

Posted: / Updated:

Basketball fans leave Chesapeake Energy Arena after it is announced that an NBA basketball game between Oklahoma City Thunder and Utah Jazz in Oklahoma City has been postponed, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)

NEW YORK (WLNS) – The NBA is suspending the season following tonight’s scheduled games until further notice, according to an official release from the league.

“The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic,” said the league in an official statement.

The NBA also announced that a player on the Utah Jazz has preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19.

The test result was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of tonight’s game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena. The affected player was not in the arena, but the game was canceled.

