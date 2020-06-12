NCAA football oversight committee finalizes proposal for extended preseason

The NCAA football oversight committee finalized a proposal that will allow an extended college football preseason as teams begin to return to campuses to prepare for the fall.

The proposal, which goes to the Division I Council for a Wednesday vote, includes a two-week extension to the preseason which allows for additional workouts, walk-throughs and meetings after teams lost their spring season to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Associated Press, it is expected to pass.

“Given the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic across the country, we believe this model provides institutions and their student-athletes flexibility to prepare for the upcoming season,” said WVU Director of Athletics Shane Lyons, who is also the committee’s chairman.

The plan states that student-athletes may be required to participate in up to eight hours of weight training, conditioning and film review per week from July 13-23. Starting July 24, they then may be required to participate in up to 20 hours per week of “athletically related activities,” including weight training, walkthroughs (the use of a football is allowed) and team meetings. Student-athletes are also required to have at least two off days.

Teams will then be allowed to begin practice 29 days before their first scheduled game, which for West Virginia is against Florida State on Sept. 5.

“This is the culmination of a significant amount of collaboration in our effort to find the best solution for Division I football institutions,” Lyons said. “Our student-athletes, conference commissioners, coaches and health and safety professionals helped mold the model we are proposing.”