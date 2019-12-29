Nerd Herd hosts annual Christmas potluck

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – The West Virginia Nerd Herd, a gaming group, hosted an annual potluck for its members in the Morgantown Mall.

The group was formed six years ago and meets at Four Horsemen Comics in the mall the last Saturday of every month and also on Wednesdays at the Fairmont Library. This is according to organizer Jay Spears who said the potluck was an opportunity for the group to gather and play more than board and card games.

Spears said they host two annual potlucks, one for Thanksgiving and another for Christmas. He said there are 200-300 members that are registered with the Facebook group and said it is the sense of togetherness that keeps them coming back.

“The sense of community that we have together under our common love for the board game hobby and other gaming, primarily board gaming,” Spears said. “We do a lot of different games that kind of deviate from the classics, boardgames that we play now are kind of what they call Euro board games, they tend to be a little bit heavy. But we play a lot of really light games, it’s really a wide mix.”

Although there are a few hundred registered members, Spears said only 20-30 attend the monthly meetup and even less than that at the weekly one. He said he encourages anyone who has an interest in board and card games to join.

“If anybody is even interested in taking a look, everybody is more than welcome,” Spears said. “Like I said we play everything from lighter games to heavier games. So if they come by and just want to take a look, feel free, we accept everybody.”

The best way to get in touch he said was through the Facebook page ‘WV Nerd Herd’.