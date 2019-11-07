Enter to win a trip to a live recording of the Mel Robbins Show

NETL in Morgantown is receiving three new awards

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The National Energy Technology Lab in Morgantown is receiving three more R&D 100 awards.

The NETL has been working on innovative ways to create new condensed, and efficient technology to help with better reading contaminants in our rivers, oil and gas, along with trying to reduce the risk of off shore oil spills. Director of NETL, Brian Anderson, said the impact for consumers is crucial when they are creating all the new technology.

“The impact of these technologies are in the grid, are in the unconventional and conventional,” said Anderson. “They’re reducing our environmental impacts, producing oil and gas, and really just helping us move forward with new technologies to better the world.”

These R&D 100 awards add to the Morgantown NETL previous 51 awards totaling at 54 R&D Awards.They will be presented with all three awards on December 7.

