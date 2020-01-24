Network impeachment coverage impacts WBOY weekend programming

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – National network coverage of the impeachment trial is affecting WBOY’s programming on Saturday, January 25.

Below is what is, or may be, changing and when you can watch or record your favorite programs:

WBOY – NBC:

– Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer will now air at 6:00 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. on Saturday.

If impeachment coverage airs between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Saturday:

– Consumer 101 (originally scheduled to air at 11:00 a.m.) will air at 6:00 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26.

– Vets Saving Pets (originally scheduled to air at 11:30 a.m.) will air at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26.

– A New Leaf (originally scheduled to air at Noon) will air at 8:00 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26.

– The Champion Within(originally scheduled to air at 12:30 p.m.) will air at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26.

WBOY – ABC:

If the impeachment coverage airs between 10:00 a.m. and Noon Saturday:

– Jack Hannah’s Into the Wild(originally scheduled to air at 10:00 a.m.) will air at 6:00 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26.

– Ocean Treks with Jeff Corwin (originally scheduled to air at 10:30 a.m.) will air at 7:00 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26.

– Hearts of Heroes(originally scheduled to air at 11:00 a.m.) will air at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26.

– Rock the Park(originally scheduled to air at 11:30 a.m.) will air at Noon on Sunday, Jan. 26.