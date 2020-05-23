New axe throwing shop opens in Morgantown Mall

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A mobile axe throwing business officially opened its doors in a permanent home at the Morgantown Mall Saturday afternoon.

Appalachian Axe Co. was started in 2018 by a West Virginia University student who just wanted to make some extra cash in college. In 2019 alone, the mobile axe throwing shop traveled around West Virginia holding 32 events across the Mountain State.

When owner John Tokarz posted about the new store opening on Friday evening, it reached 90,000 people on social media. Tokarz said he had no idea what this idea would turn into, but he couldn’t have imagined it being like this.

“I wanted to work for, well I have been in the Marine Corps for eight years now, and I wanted to go toward that route more,” said Tokarz. ” I graduated from WVU in December, and it’s just nice to start my journey.”

Appalachian Axe Co. takes walk-ins and you can also book appointments on their website, or call (304)-282-3983.