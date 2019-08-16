New Bridgeport city manager talks rec center and growth

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The city of Bridgeport’s new city manager is settling into his new job, and city manager Randy Wetmore is getting straight to work.

New Bridgeport city manager Randy Wetmore is entering just his third week on the job, but its one he’s been preparing for, for more than 40 years.

“What brought us here is, Bridgeport is really a special town,” Wetmore said. “It has a lot going for it, with the rec center that’s in the plans, with the growth that is occurring, with the private investment, it’s just a great opportunity for me to come and build on what’s already been going on.”

Some of that growth Wetmore believes, is spurred on by the city’s school system, new building developments, as well as its energy and pride.

“I’ve worked in cities from as small as 2,100 up to 200,000,” Wetmore said. “Bridgeport is doing things that other cities of similar size, and actually a lot of cities that are even larger cant do.”

Wetmore applauds prior city leadership for giving the city a solid foundation for him to help guide ongoing city projects, namely the new recreation complex. It’s a project he says he hopes to see completed sometime in 2021.

“I think at this time where Bridgeport is, it’s a good mesh of my experience, with all the new things that are going to happen, that we can continue to build on what they’ve done for the last several years,” Wetmore said. “Because a lot of good things have gone on with a lot of momentum, that we can just build upon all that hard work that was done before.”

Wetmore’s contract runs through 2024, but he says he and his wife appreciate the warm welcome that they’ve received upon moving to Bridgeport.

“In just the couple of weeks I’ve been here, I’ve met more people, than I’ve met in other cities that I’ve been in for a year or so,” Wetmore said. “So I’ve really felt welcomed, they made me feel comfortable and that doesn’t happen everywhere.”