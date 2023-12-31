WHITE HALL, W.Va. (WBOY) — Chipotle fans around White Hall and Fairmont had many reasons to celebrate as Sunday marked the grand opening of a Chipotle restaurant along with its “Chipotlane” drive-thru where customers can easily pick up their online orders.

The new location was confirmed back in April, but after months of construction, there was no shortage of customers waiting for the doors to open.

Some customers told 12 News that the closest Chipotle to them was in Morgantown, and see this opening as a welcome addition to the Fairmont area.

“I’m pretty excited about it,” one customer said. “I like when we get all the new food places around, [it] gives us some more variety, ‘cause you get tired of the same old after a while.”

Chipotle officials also said they are still looking to fill several job openings at the location.