New gastroenterologist welcomed at Mon Health Medical Center

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – In an effort to increase patient accessibility with the demand for gastroenterology care, Mon Health Medical Center proudly announced an addition to their team. Gastroenterologist Gorman Joel Reynolds, MD, joined their team of skilled physicians.

Dr. Reynolds joined Mon Health Medical Center in the beginning of December 2019 has more than a decade of experience during a time when digestive care and gastroenterology services are needed most.

He joins the current gastroenterologist JoAnn O’Keefe, MD, and together they bring over 40 years of experience.

Dr. Reynolds is located on the first floor of 1000 Mon Health Medical Park Drive. To schedule an appointment, please call 304-598-2700.