New gym in White Hall helps community members feel safe while working out

WHITE HALL, W.Va. – North Central WV Athletics is a new gym in White Hall owned by Jim Salai. Formally known as an affiliate with Rock Steady Boxing, the gym was a workout facility for those suffering from Parkinson’s Disease.

When the pandemic broke out, the two locations were forced to close. Salai’s business-like mind can up with an idea for a personalized gym, where people could be comfortable with not only no eyes on them while workout out, but also a space that was completely clean and safe from contracting the virus.

“We wipe everything down before and after each client works out, so if people get COVID-19, they for sure they aren’t getting it from this place,” said Salai.

To sign up, you call the specific trainer you want to work with to set up a time. All the trainers are 100 percent flexible with hours and have had sessions from times as early as 6 a.m., to as late as 9 p.m.

Most of the trainers that Salai have using his facility saw trouble when COVID-19 shut down gym. A couple of them were previous friends of his but others had lost their jobs, and were seeking somewhere to go.

2935 White Hall Blvd.

Since the gym opened, they have grown in clientele, and with training. They have expanded to teaching Krav Maga, and other specific work outs for things like posture, pregnancy, and postpartum workout.

“Exercise in general makes people uncomfortable to begin with, and then if you put them in a setting where they are already uncomfortable to be there, then it doesn’t really help them,” said Jessica Jones, a personal trainer as the gym. “They don’t want to put in as much effort, they don’t feel like they need to be there. Speaking in terms of the pandemic, a place like this also makes people feel safe, because they know its cleaned several times, where you don’t really have that type of assured feeling at a larger, more popular gym.”

The one-on-one focus with an instructor, in a facility that feels like a home gym is their mission. Clients have said already how much they love the peace of working out alone, while also getting a personalized work out.

Cobretti Cooper has been going to this gym since it opened because he lost his membership at his other gym. He said the progress he has seen is already way more than before the pandemic.

“I have problem with posture and things like that. Here I get real, good focus from a person who knows what they are doing,” said Cooper. “I also don’t have to worry about someone looking at me, or me looking at something else. I’m just really focused here when I’m working out.”

To learn more about what North Central WV Athletics has to offer you can call owner Jim Salai at (304)-365-0942. To set up an appointment, call one of the personal trainers listed below: