New lemon cookie joining 2020 Girl Scout cookie lineup

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A new lemon cookie will be joining the lineup of Girl Scout cookies this year.

“We’re so excited to add this new lemon cookie to our lineup,” said Beth Casey, CEO of Girl Scouts of Black Diamond.

A release from the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond said that “Lemon-Ups” are crispy lemon cookies baked with lemon glaze and emblazoned with inspiring message to lift consumers’ spirits. Lemon-Ups feature eight motivating messages such as “I am a go-getter,” “I am innovative,” “I am a risk-taker,” “I am a leader,” “I am bold,” “I am creative,” “I am strong” and “I am gutsy.”

“Lemon-Ups will be a crowd-pleaser, and best of all, it was inspired by our girls and incorporated their favorite phrases that embody what Girl Scouts is all about.”

Girl Scout cookie season will officially kick off across West Virginia on January 10. In addition to Lemon-Ups, the 2020 cookie lineup includes Samoas, Thin Mints, Tagalongs, Do-Si-Dos, Trefoils, Girl Scout S’Mores and Toffee-Tactics.

The release stated that each cookie sale supports the Girl Scouts and related activities that help them develop business skill, all while donating to local churches, volunteering in their communities, working with legislators and more.