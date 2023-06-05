CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WBOY) — Appalachian Dream Pools and Precision Pools and Construction, recently joined together in a partnership business. The two companies celebrated their first pool installation on Monday through a groundbreaking ceremony at their first customer’s house.

Paul Smith and Carl Mazzo, Managing Members of the Appalachian Dream Pools wanted to make sure that this small business helps create more job opportunities within the community as well as help clients reduce the stress and work that comes with pool installations.

“If we can grow the business to where we continue to keep people from this community and in West Virginia here to work, that’s what we’re looking for. I think we both strive to turn out a very good product,” Smith said.

Mac Warner, West Virginia Secretary of State said, “There’s axillary things that come into play, you can see the amount of equipment that’s being used here. So, we’re talking gasoline, talking maintenance to the equipment, all those sorts of things take people, so that’s what a growing economy is all about. Is to make things come together, and improve the quality of life, and it’s all being done locally that’s the exciting part here.”

Construction of the pool takes about two days with the finalized pool installation would taking about two to three weeks for the customer to enjoy.

At the client’s house where the event took place, the model that the company is installing is their new high-end model of an AVIVA pool. The swimming pool is estimated to be 40 ft. long, and 16 ft. wide with an integrative spa that is built in.

If interested in a pool installation or for more information, reach out to info@appalachinedreampools.com.