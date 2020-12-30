New public trail available to Morgantown community

Woman walking her dog along the trail

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia Land Trust (WVLT), in partnership with the Mon Valley Green Space Coalition, BOPARC, and the City of Morgantown, have announced the creation of Morgantown’s newest public trail – the Marilla Park Connector.

According to a press release, the trail is just over half a mile in length and greatly improves access to Marilla Park from the South Hills neighborhood. Dr. Rick Landenberger, a WVLT science and land management specialist, said the idea is to provide a non-road alternative for people living in South Hills or Greenmont neighborhoods. He said this announcement is in line with the public’s demand for more outdoor spaces.

There’s been a tremendous increase in the demand for outdoor spaces during the pandemic. It was actually happening before the pandemic. People are becoming more and more aware of many the benefits of getting outside and walking, being out in nature, getting some exercise and fresh air, clearing your minds. Green spaces and trails provide that opportunity, so people are just using trails more and more all the time for a variety of reasons. Dr. Rick Landenberger- WVLT Science and Land Management Specialist

The plan is to connect the half-mile of trail to a larger network of trails in the future that’s yet to be completed. According to the release, it will be a critical link in a larger connector trail system that will connect Greenmont to Marilla and the Deckers Creek Rail-Trail. The trail has been “a labor of hard work and love”, Landenberger said.

“We’re looking at various parcels of property and we’re in the planning stages and we’re talking to landowners,” Landenberger said. “There’s actually a 7-acre city-owned parcel below White Ave.”

Map of the trail system

The whole process is slow because there are a lot of different private property owners to negotiate with and a lot of boxes to check before the project can be truly underway. So far, things look promising because everyone is involved and ironing out the details.

However, Landenberger cannot say when the larger project will be complete.

“There’s no telling how long it could take,” Landenberger said.



“It could happen within the next year or two, maybe it will take three, I don’t know. It’s totally impossible to tell.”



What is completely factual and known, at this time, is that there’s a lot of untouched greenery and beauty where the future trail network will be built, Landenberger said. There are several hundred-year-old trees that will be left intact so people can truly enjoy the majesty of nature when the project is finally complete.