New rumble strips to be installed at Route 50/98 intersection

A new safety measure is soon coming to an intersection in Harrison County.

State Senator Mike Romano said The Division of Highways plans to install rumble strips in the eastbound lanes of Route 50, leading into the intersection with Route 98.

This measure would be used to slow approaching traffic ahead of the traffic light.

Last June, a father and daughter were killed at that intersection when a water tanker slammed into their vehicle.

The driver, Dexter Skidmore, was sentenced last week on two counts of negligent homicide.