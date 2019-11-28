New STEAM museum coming to Marion County for kids

FAIRMONT, W.Va – Marion county Family Resource Center has begun to move forward with their new STEAM museum for kids.

The resource center has started working with partners on a location in the area for the museum, and they have also began fundraising for it. They hope to raise $500,000 in order to get the perfect space they need.

The hands on experience for kids will include a lot of science and math teaching them for example how to build, the engineering behind it, the science of electricity, and of course artistically thinking, they will get the chance to print whatever they want in 3D.

Frank Jarman, Director of the Marion County Family and Resource Center said that the museum will be hands on, creative, and a fun learning experience for young children.

The goal of this museum is to get kids interested in art, science and math in the early stages of life to help better the number of high school graduates.