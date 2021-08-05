New swimming pool to be built in Randolph County

FILE – In this Wednesday, June 30, 2021 file photo, a man stands under a water feature trying to beat the heat at a splash park in Calgary, Alberta. Scientists say there’s something different this year from the recent drumbeat of climate weirdness. This summer a lot of the places hit by weather disasters are not used to getting extremes and many of them are wealthier, which is different from the normal climate change victims. That includes unprecedented deadly flooding in Germany and Belgium, 116-degree heat records in Portland, Oregon and similar blistering temperatures in Canada, along with wildfires. Now Southern Europe is seeing scorching temperatures and out-of-control blazes too. And the summer of extremes is only getting started. Peak Atlantic hurricane and wildfire seasons in the United States are knocking at the door. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP, FIle)

ELKINS, W.Va. – The Randolph County Commission voted unanimously to approve a 1.3-million-dollar swimming pool and splash pad construction project. However, not all members of the community agree with the decision.

Randolph County Commissioners held a public hearing Thursday afternoon at their office in Elkins. Concerned citizens packed into commission chambers waiting to speak about the proposed pool improvements. Most of the public speakers were comprised of parents, coaches and kids from the local swim team.

Although the attending community members agreed with the commissioners on the construction of the pool and splash pad, they have concerns about the proposed size of the pool. The construction plans do not include expanding the pool to the dimensions the swim team needs to compete.

More than a hundred competitive swimmers on the swim team currently use the Davis and Elkin’s College indoor pool for practice and swim meets. Coaches and parents said that if the agreement between the team and D&E falls through, then the team will have no place to practice or host swim meets.