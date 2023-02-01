FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A new urgent care clinic opened in Fairmont on Wednesday.

EZ Care is located at 630 Fairmont Avenue. The clinic replaces the old MedExpress that closed in June of 2021.

The walk-in clinic can treat minor illnesses and injuries and is open seven days a week.

Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. – 7:45 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. – 6:45 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. – 4:45 p.m.

This is the fourth EZ Care Clinic in the State of West Virginia. Other locations include New Martinsville, Parkersburg and Moorefield.