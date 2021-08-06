New US citizens welcomed in Randolph County

FILE – In this Aug. 16, 2019, file photo a citizen candidate holds an American flag and the words to The Star-Spangled Banner before the start of a naturalization ceremony at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Miami field office in Miami. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services officers can now create fictitious social media accounts to monitor information on foreigners seeking visas, green cards and citizenship.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

ELKINS W.Va. – The United States of America increased its population this morning by adding nine new citizens in Randolph County. The honorable United States District Judge Thomas Kleeh presided over the Naturalization Ceremony in Elkins.

The new American citizens came from very different countries from all around the world including Belgium, Trinidad and Tobago, Nicaragua, Nepal, Liberia, Vietnam, Jamaica, South Korea and Slovakia.

New citizen, Lucia Mason, who came to the United States from Slovakia in 2005, said it has been a long emotional journey to finally become an American Citizen. “I tell you what when I saw that my thing was approved and I was put in line to have it scheduled to go through the ceremony; I actually cried. Like my kids came out and were like, Mom are you okay? So it was really exciting, it was really exciting.”

President Biden congratulated the new Americans through a video recorded message played on several big-screen TVs in the courtroom during this morning’s ceremony.