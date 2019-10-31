New way to check out books in White Hall

WHITE HALL, W.Va. – The White Hall Express began construction in the Tiger Valley shopping center.

The express will provide a way for people to check out books, tapes, DVDs, blue ray and videos games if you are a member of either the Marion County Public Library or Bridgeport Public Library.

This idea has been in the works for six years so members that didn’t live close to the public libraries could still check out books without the long commute.

Jessica Batten is the public relation manager at MCPL and said that it will be opened for 24 hour access to members, and they are hoping to have it open by the end of the year.