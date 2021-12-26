New Years safety and fireworks with the Bridgeport Fire Department

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The start of a new year will have people celebrating in many different ways.

Alcohol consumption is common for adults during this time of year, and among other things, drinking leads to impaired judgement and reaction time. Fireworks and even sparklers can be dangerous when alcohol is not involved, but for someone who has been drinking, those accidents can be fatal. In 2020, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission reported over 15,600 were seen at a hospital due to firework-related injuries.

“Fireworks and alcohol have no place together. residential areas aren’t good places for fireworks. Make sure you have open areas. Obviously, normally when you’re letting off fireworks there’s audiences, people watching, make sure that those people are back far enough, never put yourself over top of fireworks, whether they’re ground fireworks or ones that go in the air.” said Jacob Thompson, Lieutenant at Bridgeport Fire Department.

Many firework companies warn consumers not to use fireworks at all if they are under the influence of alcohol because of the increased possibility of injury.