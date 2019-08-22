NextGen Federal Systems celebrates grand opening of second WV location

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Nextgen Federal Systems celebrated the grand opening of its Engineering Center in Morgantown Thursday morning, as local engineers, business owners and political officials came together to learn more about the military-focused company.

The Morgantown expansion represents a major addition to the 100 plus employee-owned company by providing more than 40 full-time and part-time opportunities.

Those in attendance said they believe companies like NextGen help growth the job sector and peak the interest of youth to not only better the world, but the Mountain State.

“I think young people in general, it’s a virtual, it’s a lot of graphics, it’s a lot of computer technology, it’s a lot of what our young people are training for and it’s exciting and jobs for the future.” said said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R – W.Va.

“What I’ve learn from the past 10 years of working with high tech groups is they are all connected with each other. So, one company will feed off of another company so there is a network that gets developed and I think that’s also going to give strength and vibrancy to this North Central portion.” said Rep. David McKinley.

NextGen also has offices in Aberdeen, MD and Beavercreek, OH.