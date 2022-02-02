No. 1 Glenville State stays undefeated after a tight battle with Fairmont State

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The number one ranked Division II team in the nation, Glenville State, had to outlast a hungry Fairmont State squad to stay undefeated on the season.

The lead was traded multiple times throughout the first quarter with Glenville state pulling a 20-16 lead after one.

Both the Pioneers and Falcons scored the same amount they did in the first quarter and Glenville State led by four at the halftime break.

The game stayed close until the end. Fairmont State outscored Glenville State 20-15 in the fourth quarter but the Pioneers early advantage gave them the win.

Glenville State bested Fairmont State 79-74 and improves to 19-0 on the season.

Four Pioneers finished in double-digits with Re’Shawna Stone leading with 20 points. Fairmont’s Jalen Gibbs led with 19 points.