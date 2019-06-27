No injuries reported in accident on I-79, drivers urged to use caution

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – An accident on I-79 Southbound has been reported with no injuries, according to the Monongalia County 911 Comm Center.

The accident was reported at 10:16 Thursday morning on I-79 Southbound around mile marker 47 and involved a tractor-trailer.

Information given by the 511 Department of Transportation log suggests drivers use caution while driving through the area

As of right now, no injuries have been reported and no one has been transported. The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating the accident.

