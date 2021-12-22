No ‘White Christmas’ for north central West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A White Christmas this year is all but a dream. This will be welcome news for some and disappointing news for others, there will not be a White Christmas in north central West Virginia in 2021.

As of 10:59 a.m. on Tuesday, the seasons have changed. We have only a few days until Christmas, and not a snowflake can be seen on the ground or will be seen through Saturday. Why is that? There are a few reasons why.

Temperatures leading up to Christmas:

Over the course of the month, we have seen temperatures average around 53 degrees, with only one day reaching the freezing mark as a high.

Last year, West Virginia experienced its first white Christmas in over a decade. December up until this point last year had an average temperature of 42 degrees with 11 days having a high within 5 degrees of the freezing mark.

The little snow that we’ve had this month has been melted within a day due to the above-average temperatures.

December Climatological Plot for Clarksburg

Courtesy: NWS Charleston, WV

Weather pattern over the past few weeks:

Due to La Nina, we have been experiencing above-average temperatures in December thus far.

Because of this, we have not yet had the numerous cold snaps needed in order to generate a significant snowfall. This is due to the “Jet stream” remaining mostly north of us. Even though we are expected to have more precipitation as the winter months progress, we’re still below average for this time of year.

There have been a few powerful cold fronts that have dropped some rain and the temperatures but not enough for significant snow.

High pressure systems have controlled the early parts of the past few weeks, leaving us with sunny and dry conditions. So far we’ve kept this pattern this week with another weekend storm expected this weekend. Temperatures will be above average with rain this Christmas but no snow.

As the old saying goes: “There’s always next year”.

