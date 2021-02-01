Nonprofit offers free tax prep to residents in Harrison and Lewis counties

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Central WV Community Action is offering free tax preparation for Harrison and Lewis County residents.

Beginning February 12, certified volunteers will be able to help anyone who makes less than $57,000 a year with any of their questions or concerns about taxes.

Central WV is located on West Main Street in Clarksburg and Brown Avenue in Weston.

Both of the locations are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. At this time appointments are being scheduled. Anyone interested in the free service or learning more about what Central WV offers can call (304) 622-8495.

More information about the nonprofit can head over to their Facebook page.